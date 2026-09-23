CM Sukhu to preside over Ayurveda Day event in Shimla today

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the state-level function being organised by the Ayush Department at the historic Gaiety Theatre on the occasion of 11th National Ayurveda Day tomorrow. Minister for Ayush Yadvinder Goma will be the guest of honour at the event. Rohit Jamwal, Director, Ayush, said that the programme was being held under the theme “Ayurveda for Healthier Tomorrow” and initiatives, achievements and future programmes of the department in the state would be showcased and highlighted. “The theme highlights the relevance of Ayurveda in promoting preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, holistic well-being and sustainable health practices. It underscores the importance of integrating Ayurveda’s time-teste principles of diet, daily routine, seasonal care and disease prevention into contemporary life to build a healthier future for individuals and communities,” he added.

He said, “A three-day exhibition highlighting various distinctive and lesser known therapies and practices of AYUSH, along with the state’s rich herbal heritage and departmental initiatives, will also be organised at The Ridge, Shimla, from September 23 to 25. The exhibition will provide an interactive platform for the public to learn about the diverse range of AYUSH services and interventions available in the state,” said Jamwal.

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He added, “A major attraction of the exhibition will be its focus on lesser-known and non pharmaceutical AYUSH interventions, including Agnikarma, Marma Chikitsa, Cupping Therapy, Panchakarma, Yoga, Nadi Pariksha, Prakriti Pariksha. Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle practices (Aahar-Vihar) and other traditional wellness approaches.”

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Jamwal said the initiative aimed at creating greater public awareness about the range of options available beyond medicines and to familiarise people with appropriate preventive and wellness-oriented practices. He added that the department had made elaborate arrangements for on-the-spot information, demonstrations and counselling by Ayush professionals. “Visitors will be guided about the nature and appropriate use of different therapies and informed about where such services are available through the AYUSH healthcare network,” he added.