CM Sukhu to visit Bara-Bhangal today, 1st Himachal CM to stay overnight in remote village

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to script history on Saturday by becoming the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh to stay overnight in Bara-Bhangal, one of the state’s most isolated and inaccessible villages, nestled deep in the Dhauladhar range in Kangra district.

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The Chief Minister will visit the disaster-hit tribal village to assess the damage caused by last year’s flash floods and review the progress of restoration work. He will also inspect the micro-hydel power project that provides electricity to the village, home to around 600 residents.

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Located at an altitude of nearly 3,000 metres, Bara-Bangal remains one of the most difficult villages to access in Himachal Pradesh. It has no motorable road connectivity and can only be reached after a strenuous multi-day trek through rugged mountains and high passes from Kangra, Manali, or Chamba sides. During winter, heavy snow cuts off the village from the rest of the state for several months, with air sorties serving as the only means of emergency access.

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The visit comes nearly a year after flash floods in the Ravi river wreaked havoc in the village, washing away government buildings, including administrative offices and public infrastructure. Roads, footbridges, irrigation channels and other essential facilities were also severely damaged, disrupting normal life.

During his visit, Sukhu will interact with residents and listen to their grievances.

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The Chief Minister's overnight stay is being viewed as a symbolic gesture, underscoring the government’s commitment to reaching the state's remotest regions. Residents of Bara-Bhangal have long demanded improved road connectivity, healthcare, education and communication facilities, which remain major challenges due to the village’s difficult terrain and prolonged isolation.