 CM Sukhu visits alma mater, interacts with students : The Tribune India

CM Sukhu visits alma mater, interacts with students

CM Sukhu visits alma mater, interacts with students

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins students in a dance at his old school on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited his alma mater, Government Senior Secondary School at Chhota Shimla today. It was a special day for the school, teachers and students as the Chief Minister was the chief guest of the annual prize distribution function. It was also a memorable occasion for Sukhu’s classmates, who were specially invited to the function.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitates his teacher Savitri Devi at his old school on Tuesday.

Going down memory lane, the Chief Minister shared with the students several anecdotes from his school time. “We had bunked classes to see movies. Also, we had stolen apples from an orchard that was close to our school. The childhood is for mischief,” said Sukhu amidst a loud approval from the students. He added, “Nevertheless, you can achieve anything in life through hard work and a strong willpower.”

Sukhu’s classmates also enjoyed relating old memories of the time spent with the Chief Minister. “There’s one incident that still makes us laugh. We had bunked the school for a trip to nearby Junga. We boarded a bus from the rear door, and Sukhu shouted, ‘Jaldi chalo ustadji’. Unfortunately, the driver of the bus was his father and he recognised his voice,” said Kushal Sood, one of his classmates. “You can imagine what would have happened to him when his father reached home in the evening,” he added.

Sukhu’s sister Sanjokta Thakur, who was junior to Sukhu at the school, said that he had to pay dearly for this indiscretion. She said that Sukhu was an outgoing and social person since his childhood. “He always moved around with a lot of friends. He was never alone,” she added.

Sukhu’s classmates recalled that like most of them, he also talked of taking up a government job after Class X. “He got interested in politics when he fought the class representative election in his college. After that, there was no looking back,” said Himesh Sharma, his classmate.

Meanwhile, Sukhu advised the students that hard work and commitment were the key to success and they should not have an inferiority complex. He announced Rs 50 lakh for the school. He also made several announcements for infrastructure improvement at the school, including smart classes with digital displays, digital library, digital office, etc.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League