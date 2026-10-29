CM Sukhu’s blood sugar test exposes faulty testing machine at Shimla medical camp

The Himachal Pradesh government is spending heavily on upgrading old and outdated diagnostic facilities across the state. Amid this comprehensive and expensive exercise, a small blood sugar testing machine malfunctioned, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noticed it.

Two days ago, he had his blood sugar checked at a medical camp in Shimla, where the machine recorded a reading of 177. A day later, while interacting with doctors at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital, a zonal hospital in Shimla, the Chief Minister raised the issue and questioned the reliability of equipment used at government health institutions.

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“I got my blood sugar checked deliberately so that I could assess the accuracy of the equipment. I know my blood sugar is normal, but the machine gave an incorrect reading. If we have such instruments at zonal hospitals, what could the situation be at primary health centres and community health centres? We need to look into this shortcoming and improve the system,” he said.

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The doctors later confirmed that the machine was giving inconsistent readings and replaced it.

Stressing the importance of accurate diagnosis, Sukhu said doctors prescribed medicines based on diagnostic reports and that an incorrect report could lead to inappropriate medication. However, a senior doctor said diabetes was not diagnosed solely on the basis of a screening test. If a fasting blood sugar reading was high, further tests, including a post-meal blood sugar test and an HbA1c test, could be conducted to establish the diagnosis.

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“A patient is prescribed medication for high blood sugar only after an HbA1c test is conducted,” he said.