Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur announces health projects in Seepur, Kanhola

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

An ayurvedic dispensary will be opened at Seepur, a Health Sub-Centre at Kanhola and the Mashobra-Sitapur-Devthi road would be metalled and tarred, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a gathering on the closing ceremony of the district-level fair at Seepur, near Mashobra today.

The CM said Himachal was the land of gods and goddesses and people had faith in the local deities. He said fairs and festivals were celebrated round the year as a mark of respect to local deities.

Thakur also announced that the Cregnano-Shuhal road, presently with the Jal Shakti Vibhag, would be transferred to the PWD for its proper maintenance.

He announced Rs 8 lakh for maintenance of Dhalli to Shirdu road and Rs 7 lakh for the construction of a sports ground at Padachi-Bardhi Gram Panchayat.

He also announced Rs 21,000 from his discretionary fund to the students of local schools for presenting cultural programmes on the occasion. The CM distributed prizes to the winners of different sports events held on the occasion.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, while felicitating the people of the area, said fairs and festivals since time immemorial were the main mode of entertainment.

Other sops