CM to hoist flag on Statehood Day at Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will hoist the national flag on Statehood Day here on January 25. This is perhaps for the first time in the history of the state that this function is being held out of Shimla.

It is said the practice so far was to organise the Statehood Day function at the Ridge in Shimla on January 25 and the Republic Day function at the same venue the next day every year.

Meanwhile, Political Adviser to the CM Sunil Sharma Bittu, along with Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik and Superintendent of Police Dr Akriti Sharma, today reviewed the arrangements being made here.

The District Congress Committee, meanwhile, held rounds of meetings to make the event a grand success. A number of Cabinet ministers, Chief Parliament Secretaries and MLAs are expected to arrive here for the Statehood Day function.

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Chairman and DCC president, said people from all blocks and even from neighbouring districts were expected to arrive for the function.