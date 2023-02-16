CM to launch VB booklets, app today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will release three booklets on all mandated tasks of the Vigilance Bureau and HimVic App on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson of the bureau, a Drafting Committee with three teams was constituted under chairperson ADG (Vigilance) Satwant Atwal Trivedi for these booklets. These booklets cover the whole gamut of VB’s mandate, which is investigation of trap cases, disproportionate assets cases and of other anti-corruption offences.

The SOPs reflect a collaborative effort of the police and prosecution officers. “It will serve as a ready reckoner for the investigation/enquiry officers. It is an exhaustive compilation of rules, instructions, acts and guidelines on VB cases,” the spokesperson said.

The checklists have been converted into an interactive, real time sync-web app to mobile app. It allows the supervisory officers to check the progress of investigation/enquiry on real time basis, thus analysing the progress and guiding the IO/EO as and when required.