CM to lay stone of charitable hospital at Patlikuhl in Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU MAY 25

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Thakur said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will lay the foundation stone of a 60-bed multi-specialty charitable hospital at Patlikuhl in Manali of this district on May 27.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the hospital would be built by the Hans Foundation and the poor would get free treatment.

The minister said there was a lot of enthusiasm among residents about the hospital. The people would not have to go out of the district for treatment.

He said the presence of Mata Mangla and Bhole Ji Maharaj, pioneers of the Hans Foundation, at the foundation stone-laying function would be an attraction for followers.

He said the forest clearance and the permission by the Supreme Court had been obtained.

Thakur said the Hans Foundation has provided 44 mobile treatment ambulances of which 16 have been given to Mandi and Kangra districts. Four ambulances are running in Manali.

The specialty of these ambulances is that each ambulance will have one MBBS doctor, pharmacist, class IV personnel and medicines and these will provide medical services to the people at their doorsteps. The foundation is giving 10 dialysis machines to the state.