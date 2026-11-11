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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM to lead anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Mandi on November 13

CM to lead anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Mandi on November 13

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file photo
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An anti-chitta awareness walkathon will be organised in Mandi district on November 13 as part of the government’s campaign to make the state drug-free. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the event, which aims to mobilise public support, particularly of the youth, against the growing menace of chitta (heroin).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bimal Gupta of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had visited Mandi to review preparations for the Chief Minister’s proposed visit and the awareness campaign. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan and other administrative and police officials, he inspected the Paddal Ground, the proposed venue of the event, and reviewed the arrangements there.

During a meeting with officials, Gupta issued necessary directions for the smooth conduct of the event. He said that the fight against chitta was not the responsibility of the police and the administration alone but a collective responsibility of society. He appealed to citizens to actively support the government’s campaign against drug abuse.

The Deputy Commissioner said that awareness activities were being organised in the state on the directions of the Chief Minister. The Mandi event would feature an awareness walkathon to educate people, especially youths, about the harmful effects of chitta. The participants would also take a pledge to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free.

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Devgan said that various committees and nodal officers had been appointed to coordinate arrangements, including for transportation, drinking water, emergency medical services, sanitation and crowd management. A control room would also be established to ensure effective coordination among departments, he added. SP Vinod Kumar and other senior district officials were present during the inspection and they also attended the meeting.

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