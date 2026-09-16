CM to lead Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Una today; traffic restrictions in place

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will lead an ‘Anti-Chitta’ Walkathon in Una city tomorrow. He will also address the youth and locals against drug abuse, said Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal in Una on Tuesday. He added that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and various MLAs would be present on the occasion. Jatin Lal said that Himachal Police band ‘Harmony of the Pines’ would perform at the Indira Gandhi stadium where the participants would assemble at 8 am. The Chief Minister would flag off the walkathon from the stadium at 10 am, which would proceed towards the new bus stand before returning to the stadium.

The Deputy Commissioner said that students of government senior secondary schools, ITIs and colleges would participate in the event to spread awareness regarding the social evil. Citizens representing voluntary and social organisations would also take part. He added that six drinking water spots, besides mobile toilets would be set up along the walkathon route.

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SP Sachin Hiremath said that special buses had been arranged to transport students from different parts of the district. He added that designated parking areas for these buses had been earmarked so as to enable the participants to easily embark on the return journey.

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He said that the main stretch of the National Highway-503A in Una city, between the Deputy Commissioner’s Office chowk to Rakkar Colony and branching towards the Pir Nigaha road till Basoli, would be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 am till late afternoon. As per the traffic plan finalised by the Una police, vehicles moving from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Una would be diverted from Bhota towards the Ghumarwin-Kiratpur Sahib road while traffic moving from Bangana to Chandigarh via Una would be diverted at Thanakalan towards the Bihru-Pirnigaha-Basoli road to link to the National Highwary-503 at Chattara.

The SP said, “Traffic moving from Hamirpur to Amb will bypass Una at Khurwain and touch the National Highway-503 at Baduhi while traffic moving from Kangra to Chandigarh via Amb and Una will be diverted from the Jhalera chowk towards Ghaluwal-Haroli-Tahliwal-Santoshgarh and connect to the highway at Ajouli. Traffic moving from Baddi to Una will be diverted off the highway at Mehatpur towards Behdala-Jankaur-Rampur. Traffic moving in all the above mentioned opposite directions will also be diverted on the corresponding reverse routes.”

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Hiremath said, “For passengers, who will be stranded at different locations away from the Una bus stand, the district administration has made arrangements of shuttle bus services at Behdala, Rampur, Jhalera and the old bus stand Una, from where they will be periodically transported to the new bus stand. Police and HRTC personnel will be on duty to guide the passengers at these four designated temporary bus terminals while barricades will be set up at all diversion points.”

The SP said that while emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and firefighting vehicles, would be exempted from restrictions, even light motor vehicles and two-wheelers would not be allowed on the prohibited road sections till the end of the walkathon and till all the participants had been transported back safely. He added that drones would be used to keep a strict vigil while adequate police force would be deployed to ensure the event goes on smoothly.

The Chief Minister would later lay the foundation stone of a major bridge over a Swan river tributary at Rampur village and inaugurate the new office of the Una Block Development Officer.