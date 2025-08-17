CM unveils 33 projects worth Rs 216 cr in Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Sarkaghat in Mandi district with a slew of major announcements and inaugurations. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 development projects worth Rs 216 crore across Sarkaghat, Seraj, Drang and Dharampur Assembly constituencies, aiming to bolster infrastructure, education, healthcare and water supply in the region.

Among the major projects inaugurated were Rs 54.91 crore multi-village rural piped water scheme for Baldwara, Bhadrota and parts of Gopalpur block, Rs 32 crore Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School at Sarkaghat, Rs 22.82 crore double-lane bridge with footpath over the Beas river at Kothi Pattan, Rs 11.06 crore community health centre building at Marhi, Rs 4.93 crore metalling and tarring of the Naghla Redu Kaner road and science laboratories at various senior secondary schools including GSSS Baldwara, Paunta and Chowk, with costs ranging from Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

The infrastructure projects also included bridges, roads, panchayat ghars, patwar buildings and community centres across the region, including a Rs 1.33 crore bridge on the Nabahi-Thanda Pani link road, Rs 4.77 crore bridge over Sun Khad from Kandapatan and Rs 2.25 crore bow-string steel truss footbridge over Sun Khad to Purana Dharampur Bazar.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for several new initiatives, including Rs 16.45 crore rainwater harvesting structure at Soan Khad, GP Chouri, Rs 12.91 crore Government ITI at Mohin, Rs 8.83 crore sustainable service delivery water supply schemes under Jal Shakti sub-division Baldwara, new school buildings, health centres and roads, including Rs 1.04 crore for GSSS Chandesh and Rs 6.07 crore for the Chandpur-Dhagwani road.

CM Sukhu also launched ‘Him Bhog’ wheat flour, daliya and turmeric products made from naturally grown produce. The celebration also recognised individuals and organisations who made significant contributions in their respective fields.