CM urged to develop tourism infra in Lahaul-Spiti district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 26

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to develop tourism infrastructure in the district for the promotion of tourism sector.

Thakur said he had held a meeting in this regard with the Chief Minister in Shimla a few days ago and apprised him about the proposed development projects for this tribal district.

“There is a proposal to set up a ski lift on the slopes of Kavang in the Spiti valley to promote winter sports in the region. There is also a proposal to construct an ice hockey rink at Sissu in Lahaul valley, ski lift on the slopes of Triloknath and ice hockey rinks at Jobrang and Jispa village in the district,” he said.

“Apart from this, there is a proposal to set up a high altitude training centre in the Lahaul valley and ski lift at Kardang village so that winter sports can be promoted in the district. The CM has assured me to do the needful,” the MLA said.

