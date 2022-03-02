CM urged to open heritage building of Mandi school

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 1

The Old Students Association of Bijai High School, Mandi, has urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to inaugurate the heritage building of the school, now Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS)-Boys, as a tourist attraction.

Anil Sharma, president of the association, says, “The historic 156-year-old building of the school has been restored to its old glory as part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) project for the promotion of tourism in the area. The school building is still known as Bijai High School. The government has constructed a building for GSSS-Boys adjoining this heritage building”.

“We urge the government to make this building a tourist destination along with the proposed Shiv Dham.

The road outside this heritage building leads to the holy place of Rewalsar, a centre of Buddhist, Hindu and Sikh pilgrimage,” he says.

“A library of old books and journals related to the heritage, history, art, architectural sites, traditions and culture of Mandi should be established on the ground floor of the building. A museum on the lines of Bhuri Singh Museum in Chamba should be set up in the building for tourists,” he adds.

“The government should approach the family of the erstwhile King of Mandi for donating paintings and photographs available with them. Well-known artists like AR Gautam, who were students of this school, are willing to donate their paintings for display in the building. They are ready to offer their services, if free painting classes are started there,” says Sharma.

“A photo gallery should be set up in the building. We urge the Chief Minister to inaugurate this building soon for tourism purpose as it has been lying unused for the past one year,” he adds.

#himachal heritage