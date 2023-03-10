CM: Use digital tech to reduce gender gap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today stressed the need for digital technology to reduce gender gap. He was speaking at the launch of a plantation drive organised by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau here.

The Chief Minister said that linking women to technology results in creative solutions. It also had a greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality, he added.

He said that ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, which was the theme of International Women’s Day, also threw light on the issue. He planted a sapling of ‘cryptomeria’ near the Vigilance Bureau office as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Sukhu said that there was need to change the male-dominated mindset and successive governments had taken several initiatives in this direction, bringing a positive change in the lives of women. He recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in empowering women.

A presentation on the ‘Role of women in technology’ was made on the occasion. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and MLA Harish Janartha also planted saplings.