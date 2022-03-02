CM virtually opens police station at Nachan

Mandi, March 1
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated a police station at Dhanotu in the Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district today.
Thakur, while addressing the people of the area virtually from Shimla, said Dhanotu police station would ensure better traffic management on the National Highway No. 21 in Sundernagar, Gohar, Nerchowk, Janjheli and Manali. It would also help in maintaining law and order in the area. A vehicle would be provided for the police station.
He said that the government was committed to ensuring balanced development in the Nachan area. Local MLA Vinod Kumar was also concerned about the development of his constituency, he added.
“An adequate budgetary provision will be made for the construction of the police station building. Now, there are 135 police stations in the state and the buildings of 15 new police stations were being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore,” Thakur said.
He said, “The Himachal Police are one of the most disciplined and efficient police forces of the country. They also earned fame in the music world by showcasing their talent in ‘Hunarbaaz’ programme of Colour TV”.
He added, “The four years of the present government has ensured unprecedented development in the state. The government policies and programmes have benefited every section of society”.
Thakur announced that a sewerage project from Chambi to Bhoor under NABARD would be undertaken. He wished people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
