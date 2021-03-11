Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur visits Brijraj temple in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, after holding a public meeting in Nurpur town last evening, visited the historical Brijraj temple. The temple management committee honoured him and presented him a photo depicting Lord Krishna and Meera. This unique temple is located inside the historical Nurpur fort and is the only temple where a Meera idol is worshipped along with that of Lord Krishna.

Thakur said keeping in view the historical importance of the temple and following the recommendation of local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, his government had approved the celebration of Janmashtami as a state-level fair.

He later laid the foundation stone of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Samiti Bhawan.

Thakur rubbished the allegations levelled by the Congress that his government had done nothing for the welfare of the people. He said the Grihni Suvidha Yojana, Himcare health scheme, Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana and Shagun Yojana were some of the flagship public welfare schemes launched by his government.

#jai ram thakur