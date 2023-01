CM visits IPS officer's family

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited late IPS officer SR Rana’s house at Kohalka village in the district today. Rana died of cardiac arrest while on duty at the Zorawar stadium in Dharamsala on January 3.

Sukhu consoled Rana’s grief-stricken family members. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Chander Shekhar, DIG Madhu Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and SP Shalini Agnihotri accompanied the Chief Minister.