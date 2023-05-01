CM visits ward where he was a councillor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigned in several wards for the councillors of his party today. Sukhu visited the Chotta Shimla ward, from where he himself had been a two-time councillor, to campaign for Surender Chauhan.

Sukhu said, “Strawberry Hill is home to me. My family has lived in flat number 26 for a long time, and I have many fond memories of my childhood spent here.”

While campaigning in eight wards for the candidates of his party, Sukhu slammed the BJP for ruining Shimla in the last five year. “Under Smart City, the BJP has turned Shimla into a concrete city. Once the Congress returns to power in MC, we will work towards the beautification of the city,” he said.