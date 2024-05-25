CM’s chopper INSPECTED

Dharamsala: In view of the Lok Sabha election and Assembly byelections, Kundan Yadav, a senior IRS officer appointed by the Election Commission as Expenditure Observer for 17 Assembly segments under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, on Friday visited Dehra and Jaswan-Paragpur. A Flying Squad Team inspected the Chief Minister’s helicopter in Yadav’s presence. Maintaining that this was a routine inspection, Yadav said the CM’s security officials and helicopter crew provided full cooperation.
