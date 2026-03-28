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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM's claim of 'male ovarian surgery' under Himcare baseless: Jai Ram Thakur

CM's claim of 'male ovarian surgery' under Himcare baseless: Jai Ram Thakur

CM Sukhu said that government had noticed a scam in the scheme through an internal audit

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:40 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for creating an impression that "ovarian surgeries of male patients" were conducted under the Himcare scheme.

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The CM, on Friday, had said that the government had noticed a scam in the scheme through an internal audit, wherein the bills for “ovarian surgeries of male patients” were generated. Thakur said that the claims were “completely baseless.”

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Related news: ‘Ovarian surgery’ on male patient among Himcare irregularities: CM Sukhu

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Thakur said the CM made the claim on the basis of incorrect advice and misunderstanding of medical packages.

According to the BJP leader, the confusion arose due to the naming of the treatment package under Himcare scheme, not because any such surgeries were actually performed.

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He said that in certain cancer cases, a package that includes the term “ovary” may have been used for male patients due to treatment compatibility.

He further said that doctors sometimes select specific packages that allow patients to access necessary medicines, even if the package name does not exactly match the disease.

“As per my information, a chemotherapy drug package costing around Rs 19,000 has been used for multiple cancer patients of different age groups. The medicine is commonly used in treatments for cancers such as prostate, breast, urinary bladder, and testicular cancer. It's because of the name of the package that the CM seems to have made the claim,” he said.

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