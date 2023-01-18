CM's meetings on budget rescheduled

Shimla, January 17
The meetings with MLAs for taking their suggestions for the annual Budget for 2023-24 have been postponed and rescheduled for February 1 and 2.
The meetings were earlier scheduled to be held on January 30 to January 31. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would preside over the meetings at the Secretariat.
