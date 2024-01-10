CM’s Principal Secy on deputation to Centre

Shimla, January 9
Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Union Department of Consumer Affairs.
Khera, A 1995 batch IAS officer, had sought a Central deputation some time ago and today he got the posting after the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment.
Meanwhile, the state government today promoted three IPS officers of the 2010 batch to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.
Those promoted to the post of DIG are Mohit Chawala, Soumya Sambasivam and Rohit Nath. They were promoted on the recommendation of the Screening Committee.
