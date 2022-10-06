Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur’s tour to Dehra cancelled again

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 5

The tour of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to the Dehra Assembly constituency scheduled for October 7 has been cancelled again.

This is for the second time since last month that his tour has been cancelled. As the news reached BJP workers in Dehra, they got frustrated.

Dehra BJP president Sanjeev Sharma, talking to newspersons, expressed displeasure. He said workers had finalised the rally venue in consultation with the district administration and made preparations for it.

It seemed that the programme was cancelled due to his busy schedule. The workers had planned to raise some demands before the CM, he said.

Sources said the programmes of the CM in Dehra were cancelled due to bitter infighting among BJP workers and Independent MLA Hoshiar Singh, who had joined the party in August.

BJP workers from Dehra had opposed the entry of Hoshiar Singh into the party. Most office-bearers owe loyalty to former BJP minister Ravinder Ravi and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who represents the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. The Dehra segment is part of the Hamirpur constituency.

Senior leaders, including Minister for Forest Rakesh Pathania, was deputed to break the ice between Hoshiar and the party’s local unit. The efforts failed to bring the desired result.

Sanjeev Sharma, however, denied that the CM’s programme had been cancelled due to the infighting. He said Hoshiar Singh was working for the party.

#jai ram thakur