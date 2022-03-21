CM’s trip and road condition

Residents got a glimpse of rare administrative insight when the Chief Minister was barely meters away and patchwork was underway to give a last-minute carpet look to Sai road at Baddi. The work, however, was so shoddy that it didn’t last and wore away within hours. The residents were left wondering why such hasty cover up was done minutes before the CM’s arrival and wished the CM came more often and not only for laying foundation stones to ensure that at least roads were spruced up.

Turkish dance creates buzz

Turkish belly dance presented by artistes during the Holi festival in Palampur last week created a buzz on social media in Kangra district. While some criticized the dance presentation citing it against the culture others were amused as to who had invited the artistes who presented Turkish belly dance. Some linked it to bureaucrats and politicians of Palampur.

‘Muqaddar ka Sikandar’

The choice of the BJP to field Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice Chancellor Dr Sikendar Kumar for lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal has sprang a big surprise among the hopefuls. About a dozen senior leaders who were lobbying for the ticket have been left disappointed. Dr Sikendar is not ‘Sikandar’ by name only but also “Muqaddar ka Sikandar”, quipped a senior BJP leader. All others were left high and dry, while Dr Sikendar was likely to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

Remarks can hurt BJP

Remarks of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asking employees to contest and win elections if they want pension have not gone down well with the employees who are questioning the logic of drawing a parallel between the employees and elected representatives. Employees get pension after long years of service but the elected representatives get hefty pension even if they are elected once. The demand for the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has merit and employees would continue their fight and get their demand accepted without contesting elections, said a senior employee leader.

With inputs from Bhanu Lohumi, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma