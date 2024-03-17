Code of conduct comes into force

Shimla, March 16
As the model code of conduct has come into force, all appointments, transfers, financial sanctions, inauguration and laying of foundation stones for various development projects will halt till June 4.
Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg today said that the pictures of the Chief Minister, ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) and other political appointees would have to be removed from all hoardings and posters across the state till the code of conduct remains in force.
The Chief Minister, ministers, CPSs and other political appointees would not be allowed to use government vehicles till the elections except from their homes to the offices in the headquarters.
