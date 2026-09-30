Coimbatore institute to study rising man-animal conflicts in Himachal

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Coimbatore, will undertake a detailed assessment of the rising incidence of man-animal conflicts in Himachal Pradesh, particularly involving leopards and bears.

Funded by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) through Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds, the study will be commissioned by the Wildlife Wing of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department. SACON teams, comprising wildlife experts and veterinarians, will establish field centres at Kugti in Chamba and Rampur in Shimla district to conduct the assessment.

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The teams will undertake a rapid assessment of areas witnessing frequent human-wildlife encounters and collect geo-tagged data on conflict incidents, the population affected and the nature and extent of damage. The study will also document the impact of wildlife attacks on agriculture and local livelihoods.

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“The SACON teams will set up centres at Kugti in Chamba and Rampur in Shimla district as these areas are known habitats of brown and black bears. Besides collecting data, the teams will interview people affected by bear attacks and assess the impact on crops,” said Alok Nagar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

Nagar held discussions with a SACON team that visited Himachal Pradesh last week. He said that the study would not be confined to bear-related conflicts and would also examine leopard attacks in the lower and mid-hill areas, including Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. “The issue of leopard population estimation will also be examined in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India. Earlier, such estimation was undertaken every four years,” he added.

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The Forest Department is also grappling with the growing monkey menace, which has emerged as another major source of human-wildlife conflicts in the state. A 2025 report of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) estimated the leopard population in Himachal at around 1,114 and the bear count at 835. While their distribution varies across districts, bears are predominantly found in the higher reaches, whereas leopards occupy mid-to-low altitude areas.

The report, titled Population Estimation and Assessment of Human and Wildlife Conflicts for Conservation and Management Planning of Common Leopard and Asiatic Black Bear in Himachal Pradesh, estimated leopard density at two animals per 100 sq km and bear density at 1.5 animals per 100 sq km.

It attributed the growing human-wildlife conflicts largely to the expansion of agricultural land, urbanisation and road construction, which have collectively reduced the wildlife habitat by nearly 10 per cent.

The latest exercise also revives the question of reliable leopard population estimates in the state. In 2014, wildlife biologist Vidya Athreya and experts from a reputed non-government organisation were tasked with mapping the leopard population. Before that, the last estimation had been carried out in June 2004, putting the leopard population at 785, including 24 animals in captivity. The figures, however, were disputed over concerns regarding the scientific methodology adopted for the survey.