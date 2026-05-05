Cold start to May in Shimla, temperatures below normal

The month of May has started on a cold note in Shimla - both maximum and minimum temperatures have been much lower in the first five days than the average temperatures recorded since 1990.

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While the maximum temperatures have been two to five degrees below the average temperatures of 23.7 degree Celsius, the minimum temperatures have been two to three degrees lower than average temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius.

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Over the past five days, the city and the surrounding areas have seen regular spells of rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm.

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It’s, however, not for the first time in recent years that Shimla is shivering in May. Three years back in 2023, Shimla endured a much colder early May - maximum temperatures were below normal by 6-11 degree Celsius and minimum by up to five degree Celsius.

The highest maximum May temperature ever logged by Shimla is 32.4 degree Celsius, recorded on May 27, 2010. The lowest minimum May temperature in Shimla is 5.8 degree Celsius, recorded in May 9, 2018.

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The cold conditions are likely to persist for a few days more as there’s forecast for rain and thunderstorm.