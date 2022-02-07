Cold wave continues in Himachal; Keylong shivers at -13º C

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of the state as minimum temperatures remained below normal. Though snow-clearing operations are on at full swing, several areas in higher hills and tribal areas were cut off as 423 roads are still closed.

People walk on a snow-covered road. Tribune Photo: Amit Kanwar

Barring tribal areas which received light snowfall (Keylong received 8 cm of snow and Kukumseri 2 cm), the weather remained dry and Shimla and surrounding areas had a clear day in the morning but sky remained overcast as the day advanced and chilly winds swept the region.

Dense fog occurred in lower hills and plains in the morning, while thick ground frost made the roads slippery in higher and mid hills in the morning, making driving risky. Landslide was reported on the National Highway-5 on Shimla-Kinnaur road near Urni Dhank but, no loss of life was reported. The road has also been cleared for traffic.

A car stuck in snow in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Amit Kanwar

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightening in lower hills on February 8 and 9 and occurrence of dense fog on February 7. It also predicted rain and snow at few places in mid and higher hills from February 7 to 10.

A total of 423 roads, including 149 in Shimla zone, 115 in Lahaul and Spiti, 51 in Mandi, 45 in Chamba, 40 in Kullu, 13 in Sirmaur, seven in Kinnaur and three in Solan, are still closed. Meanwhile, the state Public Works Department claimed that most of the major roads were opened within record time after unprecedented heavy snowfall on February 4.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night with a low of minus 13.2 degree Celsius followed by Kalpa minus 3.2 degree, while tourist destinations of Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of minus 1.8 degree, minus 1.2 degree, 0.8 degree and 1.2 degree respectively.

