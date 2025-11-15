Cold wave continues in Himachal; minimum temperature down by 6 degrees
Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti continues to remain the coldest at -6.6°C minimum temperature
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh were gripped in intense cold wave as minimum temperature in many parts of the state dipped by 2°C to 6°C during the last 24 hours. Several areas in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur district recorded temperatures in minus, especially during the night, making them the coldest places in the state.
Minimum temperatures across the state were in the range of minus 6°C and 12°C while maximum temperatures across the state were in the range of 11°C to 28°C.
Weather was mostly dry across the state with most of the areas of the state experiencing a bright sunny day. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, weather is expected to remain dry across the state till November 21. The department has also stated that minimum and maximum temperatures during this period are expected to remain normal.
Minimum temperature was 9°C in Shimla, and 9.8°C in Dharamsala. Manali recorded 2.7°C, Kangra 5.8°C, Solan 3°C, Hamirpur 5.8°C, Bilaspur 8.6°C, Mandi 5.7°C, Sundernagar 4.1°C, Bhuntar 3.1°C, Kufri 7.5°C, Narkanda 4.8°C, Kasauli 11.4°C, Kalpa 1°C, Nahan 8.4°C, Reckong Peo 3.2°C, Paonta Sahib 12°C, Keylong minus 2.9°C and Kukumseri minus 4.1°C.
With 27°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district continues to remain the coldest as it recorded minus 6.6°C minimum temperature.
