Cold wave grips Himachal; minimum temperature down by 5°C
Weather across the state is expected to remain dry till December 1
Cold wave continues to grip Himachal Pradesh as minimum temperatures in many areas across the state were down by 2°C to 5° while maximum temperatures were down by 2°C to 3°C during the last 24 hours. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures across the state were in the range of minus 7°C to 11°C while maximum temperatures were in the range of 10°C to 25°C.
Also, weather across the state is expected to remain dry till December 1. While maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C, minimum temperatures are very likely to remain normal across the state.
Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours with most of the state witnessing a bright sunny day. Dense fog was observed over and around some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam in Bilaspur during late night hours.
Shimla recorded 6.2°C minimum temperature, while Dharamsala recorded 7.2°C. Similarly, minimum temperature in popular tourist destination Manali was 1.1°C. Kangra recorded 6°C, Mandi 6.3°C, Solan 3.5°C, Hamirpur 5.6°C, Kufri 4.6°C, Paonta Sahib 11°C, Bhuntar 3°C, Sundernagar 3.5°C, Bilaspur 8.2°C, Reckong Peo 1.7°C, Narkanda 1.8°C, Nahan 7.6°C and Kukumseri minus 3.8°C.
With 25°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded minus 7°C minimum temperature.
