Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cold wave grips Himachal; Tabo records -5.5°C, Kalpa sees snowfall

Cold wave grips Himachal; Tabo records -5.5°C, Kalpa sees snowfall

"Dry weather expected in the state for the next seven days," says weather expert Sandeep Sharma

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 05:59 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A view of a snow-covered area, in Lahaul and Spiti, on Wednesday. PTI
Cold wave conditions persisted in the higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recording a minimum temperature of -5.5°C on Wednesday night.

An appreciable drop in minimum temperatures was witnessed at multiple places, with Keylong at -3.2°C, followed by Kukumseri at -2.1°C and Kalpa at 0.2°C, the meteorological centre said on Thursday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district also received traces of snow.

Dense fog was observed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Bilaspur, while gusty winds with speeds ranging between 35 and 39 kmph lashed Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh and Kukumseri, the Met officials added.

The minimum temperatures would further fall in the coming days as winter sets in, but dry weather is expected in the state for the next seven days, weather expert Sandeep Sharma said.

During the ongoing post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 6, Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 29 mm, an excess of 140 per cent, officials said.

