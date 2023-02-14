Cold wave intensifies, Keylong records -13.2°C

PTI

Shimla, February 13

A piercing cold wave swept Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the mercury plummeting to minus 13.2°C in Keylong, 5°C below normal, according to the Meteorological Department.

Night temperatures dropped by two to six degrees despite a dry weather in the state and remained below normal.

Kusumseri recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.1°C, almost 5°C below normal. Narkanda in upper Shimla recorded a low of minus 4°C, Kalpa (minus 3°C), Kufri (minus 2.6°C), Manali (minus 2°C), Seobagh (minus 0.3°C) and Dalhousie (0.1°C).

Berthin and Sundernagar recorded a low of 0.4°C, Reckong Peo (0.5°C), Sarahan and Bhuntar (1°C), Hamirpur (1.3°C ), Shimla (1.4°C), and Mandi and Palampur (1.5°C), Una (2°C) and Solan (2.4°C).

A feeble fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region tomorrow 14 onwards with a possibility of light rain and snowfall in upper hills on February 17. The state is likely to witness a dry weather for the next four days up to February 17.