Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cold wave to intensify across Himachal over next 4 days

Cold wave to intensify across Himachal over next 4 days

Manali records a minimum of 5.4°C, Kangra 6°C, Dharamsala 7.8°C and Shimla 11.8°C

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:17 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Shimla recorded a minimum of 11.8°C. Tribune photo
The cold wave is set to intensify across the state over the next few days, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to fall further.

According to the State Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3°C to 6°C over the next four days, while maximum temperatures may fall by 3°C to 7°C, bringing significantly colder conditions across the state. However, the weather is expected to remain dry until December 26.

The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for dense fog over and around parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir in Bilaspur and some stretches of the Balh valley in Mandi during early morning or late-night hours from December 22 to 24.

Meanwhile, the weather remained mostly dry on Saturday, with many places experiencing a cloudy day. Minimum temperatures were 2°C to 6°C above normal at several locations and near normal elsewhere, ranging between -6°C and 12°C. Maximum temperatures were 2°C to 5°C above normal in most parts of the state and near normal in a few stations, ranging between 9°C and 25°C.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 11.8°C, while Dharamsala registered 7.8°C. The minimum in Manali was 5.4°C; Kangra 6°C; Mandi 5.9°C; Solan 4°C; Bilaspur 7.5°C; Kasauli 11.7°C; Hamirpur and Una 5.5°C each; Kalpa 5°C; Sundernagar and Bhuntar 4.5°C each; Nahan 9.4°C; Kufri 10.2°C; Paonta Sahib 9°C; Narkanda 7.6°C and Reckong Peo 7.1°C.

With a maximum of 24.5°C, Solan was the warmest location in the state, while Kukumseri village in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest, recording a minimum of -5.7°C.

