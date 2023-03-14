College students donate blood

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 13

Members of the Social Welfare Club of College of Forestry and Horticulture at Neri donated 80 units of blood at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and Hospital today.

Faculty members Dr Adity Thkaur, Dr Suman Lata, Dr KS Pant, Dr Virender Rana, Dr Shashi Sharma and Dr Balbir Dogra along with Dr Shivani Sharma of the medical college were present at the blood donation camp.