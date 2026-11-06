College students visit Kangra heritage sites

Students and faculty members of the Government College of Education undertook an educational excursion to three important heritage and ecological sites in Kangra district — the Masrur rock-cut temples, Pong Lake and the restored Guler castle at Nandpur.

At Masrur, the students explored the monolithic rock-cut temple complex, popularly known as the ‘Ellora of the North’. They examined its intricate sculptures and architectural features to understand the artistic and historical significance of the monument. During the visit, Aishwarya Dutta, an authority on the subject, shared detailed insights into the history and architecture of the site through a telephonic interaction. The monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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The group then visited Pong Lake, where the Wildlife Wing of the State Forest Department at Nagrota Surian organised a boat ride for the students. The visit gave them an opportunity to experience the rich wetland ecosystem and learn about the region’s natural heritage.

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The final stop was Nandpur, where the students visited the recently restored historic Guler castle. It is regarded as the last major residential structure built by the erstwhile rulers of Guler. The students took an interest in its traditional architecture and surviving frescoes while learning about its historical significance.