College teacher, 3 women students booked on charges of ragging, sexual assault after girl student’s death

A college teacher and three women students have been booked by the Dharamsala police on the allegations of ragging, sexual assault and death of a 19-year-old woman student at a Dharamsala college, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of) Ragging Act against the college teacher and three women students of the same college at the Dharamsala police station.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the local police.

According to the police, the complainant said that on September 18, 2025, three women students of the same college physically assaulted and intimidated his daughter. The complaint alleged that a professor at the college had subjected the student to obscene acts.

The complainant told the police that following the harassment and intimidation, his daughter became frightened and mentally disturbed, leading to a decline in her health. She was treated at different hospitals in Himachal as her condition continued to worsen, he said.

Subsequently, she was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital at Ludhiana where she died on December 26, 2025.

Her father said he could not report the matter to the police earlier as his daughter remained critically ill and traumatised for long. The family was also in shock following her death, which led to a delay in lodging the complaint.

The police said that after examining the complaint and a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against the three students and the teacher.

The investigation will examine allegations of ragging, physical assault, intimidation and sexual misconduct, as well as the sequence of events that allegedly led to the student’s deteriorating health and death, a senior police official said.

SP Ashok Rattan said an investigation is under way.