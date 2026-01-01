DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / College teacher, 3 women students booked on charges of ragging, sexual assault after girl student’s death

College teacher, 3 women students booked on charges of ragging, sexual assault after girl student’s death

The student was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital at Ludhiana where she died on December 26, 2025

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:09 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A college teacher and three women students have been booked by the Dharamsala police on the allegations of ragging, sexual assault and death of a 19-year-old woman student at a Dharamsala college, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of) Ragging Act against the college teacher and three women students of the same college at the Dharamsala police station.

Advertisement

The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the local police.

Advertisement

According to the police, the complainant said that on September 18, 2025, three women students of the same college physically assaulted and intimidated his daughter. The complaint alleged that a professor at the college had subjected the student to obscene acts.

The complainant told the police that following the harassment and intimidation, his daughter became frightened and mentally disturbed, leading to a decline in her health. She was treated at different hospitals in Himachal as her condition continued to worsen, he said.

Advertisement

Subsequently, she was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital at Ludhiana where she died on December 26, 2025.

Her father said he could not report the matter to the police earlier as his daughter remained critically ill and traumatised for long. The family was also in shock following her death, which led to a delay in lodging the complaint.

The police said that after examining the complaint and a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against the three students and the teacher.

The investigation will examine allegations of ragging, physical assault, intimidation and sexual misconduct, as well as the sequence of events that allegedly led to the student’s deteriorating health and death, a senior police official said.

SP Ashok Rattan said an investigation is under way.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts