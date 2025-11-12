DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / College teachers’ association donates Rs 7 lah to CM relief fund

College teachers’ association donates Rs 7 lah to CM relief fund

Express concern for the disaster-affected communities

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Himachal Government College Teachers’ Association president BK Saklani along with a delegation presents a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to the CM relief fund.
The Himachal Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) has contributed Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund for disaster management in a gesture of solidarity with the people affected by recent natural calamities across the state.

The donation was handed over by Dr Banita Saklani, president of the HGCTA, on behalf of the teaching fraternity from government colleges throughout Himachal Pradesh. Accompanying her were Dr Harish Chauhan (president, Vallabh Government College Mandi Unit), Dr Sanjay Thakur (secretary) and office bearers Prof Anju Sharma, Dr Rajkumar Thakur, Dr Radhika Jamwal, Dr Kanchan Parmar, Dr Vrinda Shandil, Dr Bandna Chauhan and Dr Suman Bhardwaj.

Expressing the association’s concern for the disaster-affected communities, Dr Saklani reaffirmed HGCTA’s commitment to supporting the state’s relief and rehabilitation initiatives. In a letter addressed to the CM, she wrote, “We have the utmost faith in your leadership and the administration’s endeavours to provide succour to the affected families and rebuild the damaged infrastructure.”

