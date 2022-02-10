College, University teachers want revised pay scales, threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 9

University and college teachers in Himachal are agitated over the “indifferent attitude” of the state government regarding their demand for release of revised 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. They have threatened to launch a stir in case the government fails to take any action in this regard.

The state government had released revised pay scales for all categories of employees but the teachers had been left in the lurch, making them restive. Strangely, the government had so far not made any categorical statement regarding grant of revised UGC pay scales, which have been implemented by almost all states with effect from January 1, 2016, they rued.

The affected teachers were waiting for the release of revised scales. However, they were now losing patience and feeling let down as the government was not addressing the demands of about 3,000 teachers of three state-run universities and government and aided colleges, they said.

The joint action committee of all-India university and college teachers held a virtual meeting yesterday, under the chairmanship of Dr Kulbhushan Chandel. A resolution was passed expressing deep resentment over the apathetic attitude of the government. There was a wave of despair among the teachers due to the inaction on the part of the government, the members alleged.

In the meeting, it was informed that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was personally requested to issue necessary instructions to the authorities concerned regarding release of revised UGC scales without further delay but no tangible result had come out.