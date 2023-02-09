Collegium for Sabina as Himachal High Court Chief Justice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices of the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Patna, Gauhati and Tripura.

Headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, the three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on February 7, the top court announced on Wednesday.

Justice Sabina, the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC, has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the same HC. Her parent high court is Punjab and Haryana HC. Justice Sabina, appointed judge on March 12, 2008, is due to retire on April 19 this year. The Collegium, which also included Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph, noted that the office of the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC had fallen vacant recently, following the retirement of Justice AA Sayed. It has recommended Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Earlier, he was recommended to be appointed as chief justice of the Gauhati HC. Justice Chandran, the senior-most judge of the Kerala HC, was appointed as a judge on November 8, 2011 and is due to retire on April 24, 2025.

The office of the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court fell vacant recently following the elevation of Justice Sanjay Karol as a judge of the top court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati HC. The collegium said Justice Mehta, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, was appointed on May 30, 2011, and is due to retire on January 10, 2025. The office of the Gauhati HC chief justice fell vacant, consequent upon retirement of Justice RM Chhaya recently.

The Collegium recommended Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura HC. Justice Singh was appointed as a judge on January 24, 2012, and is set to retire on July 6, 2027.

The Collegium noted that by a separate resolution, it had proposed the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC as the Chief Justice of the Tripura HC. It said Justice Singh was due to retire on February 22, 2023. Upon the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura HC, it said, adding the Collegium had already recommended the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from the Jharkhand HC to the Tripura HC.

The office of the Tripura High Court CJ has been lying vacant for some time, consequent upon retirement of Justice Indrajit Mahanty.

The Collegium recently recommended Justice Rajesh Bindal, the first in order of seniority among the judges from the Punjab and Haryana High Court (presently Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC), for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.