Colloquium on music, intellectual property

The Centre for AI and Intellectual Property Rights & Centre for Business Law and Economics, Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla organised a virtual colloquium on the theme “Music & Intellectual Property: Art & Innovation”.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU, who delivered the introductory address. In her address, she emphasised the pervasive role of music in daily life and highlighted the significance of recognizing and protecting rights enshrined within the domain of intellectual property law.

The event featured an eminent panel of speakers, including Dr Zubair Khan, Associate Director, GGSIP University. The colloquium explored the evolving intersection between music, intellectual property rights and technological innovation, particularly focusing on the implications of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

Advertisement

Discussions revolved around pressing issues such as the appropriation and commercialisation of folksongs without adequate recognition or compensation and the nuanced web of rights involving vocalists, lyricists, composers, instrumentalists, and producers in a single musical work.

A key point of deliberation was the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in music creation, distribution and consumption, which poses novel challenges to existing IP frameworks. The panel highlighted the need for re-examining traditional legal principles to accommodate these technological advancements, while safeguarding the rights of creators and innovators.