DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Colloquium on music, intellectual property

Colloquium on music, intellectual property

The Centre for AI and Intellectual Property Rights & Centre for Business Law and Economics, Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla organised a virtual colloquium on the theme “Music & Intellectual Property: Art & Innovation”. The programme was inaugurated...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Centre for AI and Intellectual Property Rights & Centre for Business Law and Economics, Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla organised a virtual colloquium on the theme “Music & Intellectual Property: Art & Innovation”.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU, who delivered the introductory address. In her address, she emphasised the pervasive role of music in daily life and highlighted the significance of recognizing and protecting rights enshrined within the domain of intellectual property law.

The event featured an eminent panel of speakers, including Dr Zubair Khan, Associate Director, GGSIP University. The colloquium explored the evolving intersection between music, intellectual property rights and technological innovation, particularly focusing on the implications of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

Advertisement

Discussions revolved around pressing issues such as the appropriation and commercialisation of folksongs without adequate recognition or compensation and the nuanced web of rights involving vocalists, lyricists, composers, instrumentalists, and producers in a single musical work.

A key point of deliberation was the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in music creation, distribution and consumption, which poses novel challenges to existing IP frameworks. The panel highlighted the need for re-examining traditional legal principles to accommodate these technological advancements, while safeguarding the rights of creators and innovators.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper