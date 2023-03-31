Come April, 2.31 lakh women to get Rs 1,500 per month: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 30

The five-day state-level Suket Devta Mela concluded at Sundernagar in the district today.

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was the chief guest of the event.

Earlier, he offered prayers to the deities at Mahamaya Temple and participated in the grand shobha yatra to Jawahar Park Mela Ground. He also released the souvenir published on the occasion of the state-level Nalwar fair and Suket Devta Mela.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the government would fulfil all promises made to the public before the Assembly elections. He said the old pension scheme (OPS) had been provided to 1.37 lakh government employees of the state. “From April 1, now 2.31 lakh women will be given Rs 1,500 monthly pension, with an expenditure of Rs 416 crore per year,” he added.

He said the state festivals were unique and these preserve its rich cultural heritage.

Congratulating the people on the completion of 100 years of the Suket Devta Mela, he said the valuable traditions of this festival should be preserved for the posterity.

“Festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm throughout the year in HP. Dev culture and its heritage define our national identity as well as reflect and shape our values, beliefs and aspirations. Festivals infuse new energy among the people and we should actively participate in these,” the minister added.

On this occasion, he also gave prizes to the first, second and third place winners of various competitions.