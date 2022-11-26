Come December, Kullu & Bhuntar garbage not allowed at Manali plant

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 25

Garbage coming from Kullu, Bhuntar and Banjar will no longer be allowed at the waste treatment plant at Rangdi in Manali from December 1.

The Manali Municipal Council (MC) has sent letters to the Kullu MC along with the Bhuntar and Banjar Nagar Panchayats, asking them not to send garbage from December 1, citing the accumulation of waste at the local plant. Further, orders have also been issued to the firm running the plant not to take garbage from any other place than Manali.

ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE: DC The Manali MC has been asked to take the waste till arrangements are made. A proposal is underway for a 4-tonne composter near Kullu. Places to treat garbage in Bhuntar and Banjar are also being identified. Ashutosh Garg, Kullu DC

At present, the Kullu MC does not have a dumping yard and the waste was being sent to the refuse derived fuel (RDF) plant at Manali by paying Re 1 per kg to the MC. Apart from Manali, the waste plant built in Rangdi, under the MC limits, is also receiving waste from nearby rural areas.

Manali MC Executive Officer (EO) BR Negi said even nearby panchayats had been asked to resolve the menace of garbage at their own level. He said about 50 tonnes of garbage reaches here daily and the waste of Manali alone was around 15 tonnes.

“Of the 40,000 tonnes of waste from the RDF plant at Rangri, 6,100 tonnes is being sent to the Ultratech Cement Company at Baga in Solan district,” Negi said.

He further said the MC had sought a grant from the Urban Development Department and the administration to remove the waste and a lot of assistance was provided by Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg.

After the Manali MC’s decision, the crisis regarding waste execution in Kullu, Bhuntar and Banjar may escalate. The EO said the space was getting lesser at the RDF plant due to excessive garbage. “Everyone will have to manage their

own area. At present, waste from eight gram panchayats coming under the Manali Tourism Development Council is being taken,” he added.

