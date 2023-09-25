Come Oct, fly from Kullu to Amritsar at Rs 1,999

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 24

Alliance Air will start a Kullu-Amritsar-Kullu flight on October 1 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Central government at an introductory fare of Rs 1,999. The airline said the flight would be operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the same ATR 42-600 aircraft that operates between Kullu and Delhi.

The Bhuntar airport was included under the Prime Minister’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) Scheme in 2016 to make flying more affordable for people. However, airfares have been skyrocketing. A Delhi-Kullu flight ticket costs over Rs 18,000 during the peak season and above Rs 10,000 even in the lean season. At times, the airfare on this route has touched Rs 26,480.

At present, the Delhi-Kullu flight stops over in Chandigarh six days a week. Once the Amritsar operations begin, the flight will hop in Chandigarh only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will go to Amritsar on other three weekdays. It will operate directly between Delhi and Kullu on Sunday.

The flight will depart from Kullu at 8.10 am and arrive in Amritsar at 9.20 am. The aircraft will then depart at 9.45 am for Kullu and arrive at Delhi at 10.50 am. The flight from Delhi to Kullu will depart at 6.25 am and return at 11.20 am here on the days when it will have a layover in Amritsar. The flight from Delhi to Chandigarh will depart at 6.05 am and then for Kullu at 7.35 am. It will return from Kullu to Chandigarh at 8.40 am and reach Delhi at 11.00 am.

Kullu Alliance Air Station Manager Manish said, “It is our endeavour to offer better air connectivity between tier-2/tier-3 towns and their closest city hubs. It is the first time that any airline has started direct flight between Kullu and Amritsar.”

