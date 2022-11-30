Commemorate 1962 war martyrs on November 21: Veterans

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 29

Capt Jagdish Chand Verma (retd), president, Honorary Commissioned Officers’ Welfare Association of HP, today said in memory of 1962 war martyrs, a national commemoration should be held on November 21 every year, under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence in the National War Memorial by naming it as ‘Remembrance Day’.

“This should be done to give true respect to the heroes of the 1962 China-India war. We appeal to the Centre to do the necessary in this regard,” he added.

Captain Verma said, “In the war history of the armed forces, we observe and celebrate Infantry Day on October 27 in memory of the martyrs of 1947 Indo-Pak war, Vijay Diwas on December 16 for 1971 war and Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 nationally each year by paying floral tributes to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the safety and security of our motherland. But, there is no such national-level commemoration in memory of the 1962 war martyrs. It is unfair and disrespectful to over 3,000 martyrs.”

“October and November are important months as far as the 1962 India-China war is concerned. The war started 60 years ago on October 20, 1962, and ended on November 21. Now the National War Memorial is well placed in the national capital, where the names of all martyrs are inscribed, including the 1962 heroes,” he added.