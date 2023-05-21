Commerce topper aspires to be CA

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

Varinda Thakur, who topped the commerce stream in the HP School Education Board’s Class XII exams, aspires to become a chartered accountant (CA).

A student of Sarahan senior secondary school, she secured 98.4 per cent marks. She credited her success to the guidance by her teachers, parents as well as her grandparents. She said she devoted four hours to studies daily.

Her mother is a history teacher while her father is a contractor. Her parents are elated over her success and attributed it to her hard work.

School Principal Surinder Chauhan said Varinda was a bright student from the beginning and her hard work helped her achieve the top slot today.