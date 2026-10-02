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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Commission agents fined Rs 6 lakh for packaging norm violations

Commission agents fined Rs 6 lakh for packaging norm violations

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Workers pack graded apple in cartons in Kullu.
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The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees have issued challans to the tune of Rs 6 lakh to commission agents for the violation of apple packaging norms in markets. The action was taken following complaints that despite the introduction of the universal carton system, cartons weighing between 24 kg and 28 kg were being traded in mandis.

Akshay Singh Nainta, a member of the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, said that apple growers were the backbone of the state’s economy and it was essential to ensure accurate weighing, transparent trade and compliance with the prescribed norms in the markets. He added that inspections and action against violations should continue at the mandi level to protect the growers.

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The universal carton system was introduced with the aim of standardising apple packaging and curbing the practice of over-packaging.

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Nainta said that the enforcement was aimed at protecting the growers from losses caused by over-packaging and ensuring that they were paid for the actual weight of their produce.

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