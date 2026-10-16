Commission formed, demand for dist status to Nurpur regains momentum

The long-pending demand for granting district status to Nurpur has gained momentum following the Himachal Pradesh Government’s constitution of a commission headed by Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary (retd) yesterday to examine the reorganisation of administrative units, including districts, subdivisions and tehsils, across the state.

Residents of lower Kangra have renewed their demand for district status, citing administrative necessity, public convenience and the difficulties faced by people in accessing government offices located far from their homes.

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The state Cabinet had approved the formation of the commission in May, raising hopes that the demand, pending for more than two decades, may receive fresh consideration.

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With the commission now constituted, residents expect their demand to be examined on objective grounds, taking into account geographical spread, population needs, accessibility to government offices and the convenience of people living in remote areas.

They maintain that the issue should be assessed primarily from the perspective of effective administration and public welfare.

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The demand dates back to March 2003, when the then BJP government led by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal established the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at Nurpur, raising expectations of the creation of a full-fledged administrative district. However, the subsequent Congress government discontinued the office after assuming power. Residents and social organisations have since argued that Nurpur, given its geographical location and administrative importance, is well placed to serve as a district headquarters for the surrounding areas of lower Kangra.

People from the ‘mand’ areas of Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions reportedly have to undertake a round trip of nearly 200 to 220 km to Dharamsala for various administrative matters. The distance, they say, results in additional travel expenses, loss of working hours and inconvenience, particularly for elderly residents, farmers and people who need to visit government offices repeatedly to complete official formalities.

Former local MLA Rakesh Pathania had consistently pursued the demand, proposing the inclusion of Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions of Kangra district, along with the neighbouring Bhatiyat Assembly segment of Chamba district, in the proposed district. He also spearheaded an agitation under the banner of the Nurpur Zila Banao Sangharsh Samiti in 2012 during the Dhumal-led BJP government.

Although the proposal for creating new districts, including Nurpur, was reportedly considered at the time, it was eventually shelved amid opposition and a lack of political consensus.

Following the initiative of Pathania, several district-level institutions, including a police district, two Additional District and Sessions Courts and a revenue district, have already been established at Nurpur during previous BJP governments.

Nurpur is among the oldest administrative units in Himachal Pradesh and was notified as a tehsil in 1898, alongside Hamirpur, Una, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti. Barring Nurpur, all four tehsils have been upgraded to districts.

Meanwhile, local former Congress MLA Ajay Mahajan and Nurpur Municipal Council chairperson Niti Mahajan — in a joint statement today — appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to give top priority to Nurpur while carving out new districts in the state. They said granting district status to Nurpur was not only a long-standing demand of the people of lower Kangra, but Nurpur also deserved it from all angles.