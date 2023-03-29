Commission staff must opt for new postings by today

Hamirpur, March 28
The employees posted in the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) will have to opt for new department for posting by tomorrow. The commission was dissolved after the paper leak scam surfaced on December 23, 2022.
There were at least 64 employees in the commission, including secretary and deputy secretary. The secretary and deputy secretary have already been attached with the Department of Personnel while one accused woman officer is in the police custody. The remaining 61 will be shifted to other departments
Anupam Thakur, OSD of the dissolved commission, said all employees of the dissolved commission had been asked to submit their options by tomorrow. He said they could choose any department of their choice. Their option letters would be sent to the government. Their new posting would be decided by the government.
The state government had dissolved the commission on February 21. The government had asked the employees to choose the department of their choice and submit their options through the OSD. It was learnt that most employees had submitted their options and the rest of them had been told to do so by tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...