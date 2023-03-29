Commission staff must opt for new postings by today

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 28

The employees posted in the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) will have to opt for new department for posting by tomorrow. The commission was dissolved after the paper leak scam surfaced on December 23, 2022.

There were at least 64 employees in the commission, including secretary and deputy secretary. The secretary and deputy secretary have already been attached with the Department of Personnel while one accused woman officer is in the police custody. The remaining 61 will be shifted to other departments

Anupam Thakur, OSD of the dissolved commission, said all employees of the dissolved commission had been asked to submit their options by tomorrow. He said they could choose any department of their choice. Their option letters would be sent to the government. Their new posting would be decided by the government.

The state government had dissolved the commission on February 21. The government had asked the employees to choose the department of their choice and submit their options through the OSD. It was learnt that most employees had submitted their options and the rest of them had been told to do so by tomorrow.