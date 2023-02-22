Committed to developing educational infrastructure in Himachal: Deputy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, February 21

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Congress government was committed to upgrading the educational infrastructure in the state and providing higher education opportunities to students living in remote areas. He was speaking at the 53rd annual function of Government College, Una.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the college had set high standards in education and its alumni had served on responsible positions in government and public sectors. He called upon teachers to focus on the development of students and academics “rather than spending their energies on transfers”.

He said that the government had decided to open day boarding schools in each district in the first phase to provide quality education to students. He added, “There is an Indian Institute of Information Technology at Saloh village in Haroli subdivision of Una district. Recently, a building of the institution built at a cost of Rs 135 crore became functional. Besides, the state’s first law and nursing institutions in the cooperative sector are functional at Badheda village in Haroli.”

Agnihotri said that the state government would fulfil all poll promises in a phased manner. Earlier, Principal SK Bansal read out the annual report of the college. Former Una MLA Satpal Raizada also spoke on the occasion. Students, who had excelled in academics and different activities in the last session, were honoured.