Committed to improving infra in Himachal schools: MLA Inderdutt Lakhanpal

Hamirpur, January 10
The government is committed to improving infrastructure in schools in the state to raise educational standards. MLA Inderdutt Lakhanpal said this while speaking at the annual prize distribution function at Government Senior Secondary School, Bijhri, in Barsar subdivision here today.
He said the government had provided Rs 25 lakh to the school to improve facilities for students. He added it was the responsibility of teachers to groom students as responsible individuals. He gave away awards to students for their achievements in various fields.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...