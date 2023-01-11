Committed to improving infra in Himachal schools: MLA Inderdutt Lakhanpal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 10

The government is committed to improving infrastructure in schools in the state to raise educational standards. MLA Inderdutt Lakhanpal said this while speaking at the annual prize distribution function at Government Senior Secondary School, Bijhri, in Barsar subdivision here today.

He said the government had provided Rs 25 lakh to the school to improve facilities for students. He added it was the responsibility of teachers to groom students as responsible individuals. He gave away awards to students for their achievements in various fields.

